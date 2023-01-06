Cymat Technologies (CVE:CYM) Shares Down 5.2%

Cymat Technologies Ltd. (CVE:CYM – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. 36,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 53,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

Cymat Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.16 million and a PE ratio of -5.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.44.

Cymat Technologies Company Profile

Cymat Technologies Ltd., a materials technology company, manufactures and sells stabilized aluminum foam products worldwide. The company provides architectural materials under the Alusion brand name; and automotive and blast mitigation products under the SmartMetal brand name. It serves defense and military, automotive and transportation, architectural, and other application.

