Danakali (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) Trading 15% Higher

Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF – Get Rating) traded up 15% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

Danakali Stock Up 15.0 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average is $0.21.

Danakali Company Profile

Danakali Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of minerals in Eritrea, East Africa. It focuses on the development of the Colluli potash project located in the Danakil Depression region of Eritrea. The company was formerly known as South Boulder Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Danakali Limited in June 2015.

