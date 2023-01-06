Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Cut to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Danone from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Danone from €70.00 ($74.47) to €65.00 ($69.15) in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Danone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.60.

Danone Stock Down 0.1 %

DANOY stock opened at $10.70 on Friday. Danone has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.37.

About Danone

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, beverages, and drinks; plant-based products; and ice creams, frozen desserts, and cheese products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, Danone, Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Oikos, Danissimo, YoPRO, International Delight, SToK, Silk, and So Delicious, as well as under the licensed brand Dunkin' Donuts.

