DCC (LON:DCC) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4,789.88

DCC plc (LON:DCCGet Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,789.88 ($57.71) and traded as low as GBX 4,127 ($49.72). DCC shares last traded at GBX 4,329 ($52.16), with a volume of 372,515 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of DCC from GBX 5,550 ($66.87) to GBX 4,500 ($54.22) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of DCC from GBX 5,800 ($69.88) to GBX 4,800 ($57.83) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 7,500 ($90.36) price objective on shares of DCC in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,442 ($77.61).

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,316.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,381.48 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,786.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of GBX 60.04 ($0.72) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. DCC’s payout ratio is 53.43%.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

