DCC (LON:DCC) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4,789.88

DCC plc (LON:DCC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,789.88 ($57.71) and traded as low as GBX 4,127 ($49.72). DCC shares last traded at GBX 4,329 ($52.16), with a volume of 372,515 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of DCC from GBX 5,550 ($66.87) to GBX 4,500 ($54.22) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of DCC from GBX 5,800 ($69.88) to GBX 4,800 ($57.83) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 7,500 ($90.36) price objective on shares of DCC in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,442 ($77.61).
DCC Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £4.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,316.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,381.48 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,786.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.55.
DCC Cuts Dividend
DCC Company Profile
DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.
