DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $41.97

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $41.97 and last traded at $41.90, with a volume of 637981 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded DCP Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.14.

DCP Midstream Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 2.46.

DCP Midstream Announces Dividend

DCP Midstream ( NYSE:DCP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.45. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that DCP Midstream, LP will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCP. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.49% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

