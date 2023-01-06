Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF (NYSEARCA:CRUZ) Shares Up 4.3%

Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF (NYSEARCA:CRUZ – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.67 and last traded at $16.64. 64,127 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 37,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.96.

Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.15.

Institutional Trading of Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF stock. Grassi Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF (NYSEARCA:CRUZ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000. Grassi Investment Management owned approximately 0.84% of Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

