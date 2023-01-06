DeFiChain Reaches Market Capitalization of $213.85 Million (DFI)

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 6th. One DeFiChain coin can now be bought for $0.42 or 0.00002495 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DeFiChain has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. DeFiChain has a total market cap of $213.85 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.90 or 0.00447076 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.89 or 0.01670657 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,117.06 or 0.30543824 BTC.

DeFiChain Profile

DeFiChain launched on May 11th, 2020. DeFiChain’s total supply is 784,881,510 coins and its circulating supply is 510,738,161 coins. DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeFiChain is defichain.com. The official message board for DeFiChain is blog.defichain.com. The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DeFiChain

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFi Blockchain is a decentralized blockchain platform specifically dedicated to enable fast, intelligent, and transparent decentralized financial services, accessible by everyone, everywhere.Running on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, it features proven security and immutability by anchoring its most recent Merkle root to the Bitcoin blockchain every few minutes. The platform also features unparalleled high transaction throughput for all transactions, and reliable decentralized governance, on and off-chain.The DeFi Foundation is located and incorporated in Singapore as a company limited by guarantee (resembling a foundation structure). The foundation is led by highly experienced blockchain experts Dr. Julian Hosp (chairman), and U-zyn Chua (CTO).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFiChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

