Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 80.90% from the company’s previous close.

DH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $31.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.78.

Shares of NASDAQ DH traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,816. Definitive Healthcare has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $30.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.77 and its 200-day moving average is $17.60.

Definitive Healthcare ( NASDAQ:DH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $57.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.54 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 171.2% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,645,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,111,000 after buying an additional 1,669,892 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Definitive Healthcare by 11.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,347,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,485,000 after purchasing an additional 235,359 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Definitive Healthcare by 19.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 470,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,306,000 after purchasing an additional 75,108 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Definitive Healthcare by 5.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,785,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,281,000 after purchasing an additional 153,827 shares in the last quarter.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

