Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share on Friday, January 27th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is an increase from Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund stock opened at $8.04 on Friday. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.74 and a 52-week high of $10.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.73 and a 200-day moving average of $7.62.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 3.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 396,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 11,385 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 114,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 8,144 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 19.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 11,776 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 14.4% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 57,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 4.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

