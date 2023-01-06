Delta Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,778 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,798 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. Corsicana & Co. boosted its stake in AT&T by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 3,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 77,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in AT&T by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 69,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.72. 297,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,253,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.25. The company has a market capitalization of $140.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.11%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on T shares. Barclays increased their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Moffett Nathanson reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.39.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

