Delta Financial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 3.0% in the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 0.4% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Chubb by 4.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of CB traded up $3.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $226.66. 7,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,966. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $173.78 and a 52 week high of $225.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.31.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,745,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,745,022.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,786 shares of company stock valued at $14,975,790 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.75.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.