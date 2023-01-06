Delta Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.57 Million Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Nucor comprises 1.9% of Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NUE. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 14,509.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,061,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033,911 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 12.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,935,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $828,592,000 after purchasing an additional 878,821 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 201,104.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 804,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,993,000 after purchasing an additional 804,418 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 34.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,729,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,625,000 after purchasing an additional 446,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 97.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 820,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,998,000 after purchasing an additional 405,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE stock traded up $6.54 on Friday, hitting $143.59. The stock had a trading volume of 15,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,297. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $88.50 and a twelve month high of $187.90. The firm has a market cap of $36.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.38.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 51.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 28.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

In related news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $411,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,802,582.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $329,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $411,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at $6,802,582.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,145,280. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NUE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.80.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

