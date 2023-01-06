Delta Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,386 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.3% of Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 21,988 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 36,075 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Simmons Bank lifted its stake in Walmart by 3.4% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 93,614 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Walmart by 460.7% during the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 23,873 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 19,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 212,115 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.52.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $616,612.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,809 shares in the company, valued at $37,181,240.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $616,612.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,809 shares in the company, valued at $37,181,240.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total value of $314,551,027.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,822,421 over the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WMT traded up $3.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.40. 92,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,124,553. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $394.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

