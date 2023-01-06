Delta Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in V.F. by 65.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 12,328 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in V.F. by 98.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 14,036 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in V.F. by 5.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in V.F. by 13.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,567,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,124,000 after acquiring an additional 187,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in V.F. by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VFC traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.33. The company had a trading volume of 44,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,069,917. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $25.05 and a 52 week high of $73.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.72. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.40.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). V.F. had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 188.89%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.05.

In other V.F. news, CEO Benno O. Dorer acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $285,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian bought 17,500 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $490,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,486.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Benno O. Dorer bought 10,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $285,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

