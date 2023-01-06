Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Trading Up 7.5%

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 7.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.55 and last traded at $9.55. 3,169 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 949,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Design Therapeutics from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Design Therapeutics from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Design Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Get Design Therapeutics alerts:

Design Therapeutics Trading Up 3.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $512.14 million, a PE ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.38.

Insider Activity at Design Therapeutics

Design Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DSGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts forecast that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Design Therapeutics news, Director Rodney W. Lappe purchased 15,000 shares of Design Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $119,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 112,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,711.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rodney W. Lappe acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $119,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,711.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Simeon George acquired 360,000 shares of Design Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.63 per share, for a total transaction of $3,106,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,486,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,978,287.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 916,150 shares of company stock worth $7,701,541 in the last three months. 25.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Design Therapeutics by 42.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,150,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,887,000 after purchasing an additional 935,196 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,773,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,368,000 after buying an additional 586,595 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 909,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,206,000 after buying an additional 459,688 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Design Therapeutics by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,946,000 after acquiring an additional 271,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Design Therapeutics by 38.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 753,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,552,000 after acquiring an additional 209,781 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Design Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Design Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Design Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.