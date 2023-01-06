Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.86

Shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.86 and traded as low as $1.37. Desktop Metal shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 2,112,746 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Desktop Metal to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Desktop Metal to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Desktop Metal to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Desktop Metal in a research note on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $1.75 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Desktop Metal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.68.
Desktop Metal Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $454.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.40.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Desktop Metal
Desktop Metal Company Profile
Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.
