Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.86

Shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.86 and traded as low as $1.37. Desktop Metal shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 2,112,746 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Desktop Metal to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Desktop Metal to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Desktop Metal to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Desktop Metal in a research note on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $1.75 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Desktop Metal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.68.

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

Desktop Metal Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $454.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Desktop Metal during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 37.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 17,208 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Desktop Metal by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Desktop Metal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Desktop Metal by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 105,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 38,733 shares in the last quarter. 42.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.