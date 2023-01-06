Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target to $345.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $370.00 to $345.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $408.13.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $343.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $362.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.69. The stock has a market cap of $116.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $404.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $14.93 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 33.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,186,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $71,896,193.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,826,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,076,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total transaction of $2,524,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,019 shares in the company, valued at $39,239,882.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,186,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $71,896,193.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,826,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,076,161.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock valued at $117,408,700 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Goldman Sachs Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GS. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 44.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,390,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,801 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 140,326.4% in the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 702,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $205,761,000 after purchasing an additional 701,632 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth about $193,360,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $428,474,000 after purchasing an additional 479,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,351,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,777,682,000 after purchasing an additional 427,352 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Further Reading

