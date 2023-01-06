Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target to $50.00

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price target cut by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on WFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.57.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $42.42 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $161.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.28.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,822,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,144,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920,830 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 20.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,621,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,248,626,000 after purchasing an additional 18,252,701 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 73.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,857,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,609,929,000 after purchasing an additional 22,890,585 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,041,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,172,000 after purchasing an additional 416,171 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,901,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,357,000 after purchasing an additional 64,080 shares during the period. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

