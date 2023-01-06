Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,080 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 25,843 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $5,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 757 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of DVN opened at $60.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.43. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $42.87 and a 52 week high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 53.17% and a net margin of 33.01%. On average, analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.97%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on DVN shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Devon Energy from $96.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com cut Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.11.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

