Diageo plc Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $8.03 Per Share (NYSE:DEO)

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Diageo in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 3rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $8.03 for the year. The consensus estimate for Diageo’s current full-year earnings is $8.30 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Diageo’s FY2024 earnings at $8.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.35 EPS.

Get Diageo alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DEO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,350 ($40.36) to GBX 3,160 ($38.07) in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.01) to GBX 4,500 ($54.22) in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($52.41) to GBX 4,500 ($54.22) in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,158.89.

Diageo Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diageo

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $177.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.30. Diageo has a 1 year low of $160.09 and a 1 year high of $217.26.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,937,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,399,000 after purchasing an additional 139,294 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,924,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,924,000 after purchasing an additional 12,035 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in shares of Diageo by 3.9% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,734,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,539,000 after buying an additional 64,418 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP grew its position in shares of Diageo by 1.4% during the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,705,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,946,000 after buying an additional 23,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Diageo by 1.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,703,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,624,000 after purchasing an additional 32,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.