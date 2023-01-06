Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL

Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,637 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 0.6% of Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAE. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $496,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 13,364 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 108,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 9,978 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAE stock opened at $22.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.03. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $19.43 and a 52-week high of $28.31.

