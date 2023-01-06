Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) Shares Bought by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,253,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,102 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 2.6% of Asset Dedication LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $24,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 530.6% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Schubert & Co increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 31,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

BATS:DFIC opened at $22.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.48.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.