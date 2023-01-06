Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) is Dixon Fnancial Services Inc.’s Largest Position

Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,475,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,686 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for approximately 29.9% of Dixon Fnancial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. owned 1.11% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $38,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 18.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,886,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,165,000 after buying an additional 743,728 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,259,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,180,000 after purchasing an additional 171,336 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,358,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,969,000 after purchasing an additional 133,234 shares during the period. Resource Consulting Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. now owns 2,225,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,320,000 after purchasing an additional 8,375 shares during the period. Finally, Equius Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Equius Partners Inc. now owns 2,043,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,037,000 after purchasing an additional 24,611 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $30.74 on Friday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.52 and a 52 week high of $35.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.91.

