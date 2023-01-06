Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN) Shares Sold by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 75,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,961 shares during the period. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares comprises 0.8% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the third quarter worth $49,832,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the second quarter worth $9,690,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the third quarter worth $5,141,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the third quarter worth $4,991,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the second quarter worth $2,672,000.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDN opened at $16.65 on Friday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $18.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.43.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.