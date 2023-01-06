Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Downgraded by Barclays

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $120.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $115.00. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DFS. Bank of America downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.36.

NYSE DFS opened at $99.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $87.64 and a 12-month high of $130.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.41.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 34.94%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $135,684.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 155.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. GHE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 982.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

