district0x (DNT) Market Cap Hits $11.31 Million

district0x (DNT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. In the last seven days, district0x has traded down 13.9% against the dollar. district0x has a total market cap of $11.31 million and approximately $3.37 million worth of district0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One district0x token can now be purchased for about $0.0188 or 0.00000111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

district0x’s genesis date was August 8th, 2017. district0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. district0x’s official Twitter account is @district0x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for district0x is https://reddit.com/r/district0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. district0x’s official website is district0x.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “District0x Network is a collective of decentralized marketplaces and communities, hereafter referred to as districts.Districts exist as decentralized autonomous organizations on the district0x Network, built upon a standard open source framework comprised of Ethereum smart contracts and front-end libraries, hereafter referred to as d0xINFRA. d0xINFRA provides districts with the core functionalities required to operate an online market or community.The district0x Network Token can be used to signal what districts should be built and deployed by the district0x Project team and can be staked to gain access to voting rights in any district on the district0x Network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as district0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire district0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy district0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

