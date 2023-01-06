DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Shares Down 6.7%

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.45 and last traded at $20.51. Approximately 7,516 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 602,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on DV shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of DoubleVerify to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet cut shares of DoubleVerify from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.27.

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.72 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.73 and its 200-day moving average is $25.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $112.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.27 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 8,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $221,605.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,415,819.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $40,158.93. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,861.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 8,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $221,605.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,415,819.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,154 shares of company stock worth $857,325 in the last quarter. 3.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleVerify

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $378,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,172,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,893,000. Finally, American Trust bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 1st quarter valued at about $323,000. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

See Also

