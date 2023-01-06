Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Underperform”

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $13.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $17.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Douglas Emmett’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.87 EPS.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DEI. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Douglas Emmett to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Douglas Emmett from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.
Shares of DEI opened at $14.90 on Monday. Douglas Emmett has a 1 year low of $14.82 and a 1 year high of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.35 and a 200-day moving average of $19.12.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 33.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 113,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 28,266 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 104.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 373,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,367,000 after acquiring an additional 190,748 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 35.5% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,675,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 16.7% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 71,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 10,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.
Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.
