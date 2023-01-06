Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Trading Up 4.1%

Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF – Get Rating) shares were up 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.92 and last traded at $18.92. Approximately 8,100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 230% from the average daily volume of 2,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.18.

Dream Unlimited Trading Down 3.1 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.37 and a 200 day moving average of $21.23.

Dream Unlimited Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.4446 dividend. This is an increase from Dream Unlimited’s previous dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th.

Dream Unlimited Company Profile

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

