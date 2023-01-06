Driver Group (LON:DRV) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $25.79

Driver Group plc (LON:DRV – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 25.79 ($0.31) and traded as low as GBX 23.10 ($0.28). Driver Group shares last traded at GBX 24.40 ($0.29), with a volume of 6,686 shares trading hands.

Driver Group Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £12.60 million and a P/E ratio of 2,411.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 25.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 29.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94.

About Driver Group

Driver Group plc provides consultancy services to the engineering and construction industries worldwide. The company offers quantity surveying, planning/programming, quantum and planning expert, dispute avoidance/resolution, litigation support, contract administration, commercial advice/management, commercial and contract, delay analysis, pre-contract, project management, building information modelling, and training and seminar services.

