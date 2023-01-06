Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.02-$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $79.50 million-$81.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $81.80 million. Duck Creek Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.13-$0.14 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCT opened at $11.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.12. Duck Creek Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $32.49.

Duck Creek Technologies ( NASDAQ:DCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $80.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Duck Creek Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCT. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,533,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,770,000 after buying an additional 478,497 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 148.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 726,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,794,000 after purchasing an additional 433,749 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,204,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 2,206.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 267,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 256,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,670,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,559,000 after purchasing an additional 225,912 shares in the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

