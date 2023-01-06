Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.02-0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $79.5-81.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $81.52 million. Duck Creek Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.13-$0.14 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on DCT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duck Creek Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.11.

Duck Creek Technologies Stock Performance

DCT traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.28. 958,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,787. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.22. Duck Creek Technologies has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $32.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies ( NASDAQ:DCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $80.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Duck Creek Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCT. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,179 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 14,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

