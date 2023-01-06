Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services cut its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 28,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 36,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 21,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:DUK traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.17. The stock had a trading volume of 13,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,795,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.97. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $116.33. The company has a market capitalization of $80.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.39.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on DUK shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

