DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 274,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,624 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of DXC Technology worth $6,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in DXC Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 169.1% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 66.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the second quarter valued at $57,000. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $27.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $22.65 and a twelve month high of $39.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.87.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,987. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 10,000 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $293,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,530,983.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,987. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DXC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut DXC Technology to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on DXC Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DXC Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of DXC Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.09.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

