DXI Capital (OTCMKTS:DXIEF) Trading Up 57,050%

DXI Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:DXIEF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 57,050% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 4,002 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19,712% from the average daily volume of 20 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

DXI Capital Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.18.

DXI Capital Company Profile

DXI Capital Corp. does not have signification operations. Previously, it was engaged in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in North America. The company was formerly known as DXI Energy Inc and changed its name to DXI Capital Corp. in September 2020. DXI Capital Corp. was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

