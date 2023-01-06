Eads & Heald Wealth Management Acquires 598 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,546 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Adobe by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,424,266 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,351,667,000 after purchasing an additional 435,380 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Adobe by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,699,643 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,685,629,000 after purchasing an additional 87,998 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Adobe by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625,238 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,327,056,000 after purchasing an additional 22,791 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Adobe by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,280,891 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,494,965,000 after purchasing an additional 21,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in Adobe by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,104,541,000 after purchasing an additional 542,902 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,465 shares in the company, valued at $114,577,041.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 400,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,577,041.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,361 shares of company stock worth $9,035,050. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $328.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $152.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.24. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $541.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $329.77 and a 200-day moving average of $350.38.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer cut Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.88.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

