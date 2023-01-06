Eads & Heald Wealth Management Acquires 935 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,111 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADSK. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 346.9% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,944,670 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,846,439,000 after acquiring an additional 230,892 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its stake in Autodesk by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 8,677 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $182.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $199.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.07. The firm has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $163.20 and a one year high of $274.95.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 108.29%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 22nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total transaction of $59,006.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,485.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $147,911.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,195 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,359,652.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,278 shares of company stock worth $447,123. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Autodesk from $277.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Autodesk from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Autodesk from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Autodesk from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Autodesk from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.43.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

