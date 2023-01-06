Eads & Heald Wealth Management Cuts Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive comprises 1.3% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY opened at $834.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $834.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $746.84. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $562.90 and a twelve month high of $870.92.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ORLY. DA Davidson increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. MKM Partners increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $865.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $826.67.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.00, for a total value of $424,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 225 shares in the company, valued at $190,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,127 shares of company stock valued at $21,726,054. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

