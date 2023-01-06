Eads & Heald Wealth Management Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,558 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Covea Finance bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,438,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vulcan Materials Stock Down 2.3 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.82.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $175.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $137.54 and a twelve month high of $211.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.51.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 10.56%. As a group, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading

