Eads & Heald Wealth Management Has $1.37 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 222.2% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 507.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $220.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.19.

Honeywell International Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $204.47 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $221.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $212.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $137.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

