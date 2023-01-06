Eads & Heald Wealth Management Lowers Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 740.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of EMR opened at $95.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $100.00.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 38.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on EMR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Emerson Electric news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,772,021.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

