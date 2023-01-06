Eads & Heald Wealth Management Sells 3,110 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management reduced its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,110 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.1% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the second quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 31,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 8,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.6% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $33.13 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.92 and a twelve month high of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.26.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.62%.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $365,073.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $365,073.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Spence purchased 7,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.29 per share, for a total transaction of $250,667.27. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 224,417 shares in the company, valued at $7,246,424.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FITB shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.53.

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

