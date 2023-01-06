Eads & Heald Wealth Management Sells 388 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 96.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 300.0% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LLY opened at $358.92 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $231.87 and a twelve month high of $375.25. The company has a market cap of $341.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $363.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $335.06.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at $38,387,552,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at $38,387,552,272.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 369,491 shares of company stock worth $128,245,806. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $446.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.45.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

