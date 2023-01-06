eCash (XEC) One Day Volume Hits $16.33 Million

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. One eCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, eCash has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. eCash has a total market cap of $454.76 million and approximately $16.33 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16,727.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.56 or 0.00589174 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00251237 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00038376 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000598 BTC.
About eCash
eCash (XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,272,192,173,303 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official website is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling eCash
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.