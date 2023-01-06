ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Given New C$4.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ECNCF. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of ECN Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ECNCF traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.97. 820,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,632. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.48. ECN Capital has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $5.69.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

