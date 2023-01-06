Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Ecolab by 119.2% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 1,406.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management grew its position in Ecolab by 3,233.3% in the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $144.83 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.04 and a 1 year high of $234.32. The firm has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,297.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.56.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.