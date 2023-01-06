ECOMI 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $543,592.93 (OMI)

ECOMI (OMI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. During the last seven days, ECOMI has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One ECOMI token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ECOMI has a total market capitalization of $215.90 million and $543,592.93 worth of ECOMI was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002939 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.79 or 0.00444074 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.01 or 0.02208895 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,109.45 or 0.30338686 BTC.
About ECOMI
OMI is a token. It was first traded on October 31st, 2017. ECOMI’s total supply is 310,884,471,276 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,382,112,394 tokens. ECOMI’s official Twitter account is @ecomi_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ECOMI is medium.com/ecomi. ECOMI’s official website is www.ecomi.com.
ECOMI Token Trading
