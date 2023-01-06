Edgecoin (EDGT) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $210.02 Million

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 6th. In the last week, Edgecoin has traded down 0% against the dollar. Edgecoin has a market capitalization of $210.02 million and approximately $31.86 million worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edgecoin token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00005911 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Edgecoin

Edgecoin was first traded on November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,000,000 tokens. The official website for Edgecoin is www.edgecoinbank.com. The Reddit community for Edgecoin is https://reddit.com/r/edgecoinbank/. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @theedgecoinbank and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Edgecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin is an Educational Stable Coin, providing an open payment system for educational institutions. Users automatically receive Gradecoin whilst holding Edgecoin, a fluctuating coin on the DeFi market. To receive a full 34% Gradecoin, one-year minimum staking is required.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

