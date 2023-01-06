Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Upgraded to “Buy” by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $75.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $69.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Edison International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Edison International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.36.

Edison International Trading Down 2.3 %

Edison International stock opened at $64.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.75. Edison International has a 1 year low of $54.45 and a 1 year high of $73.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.72.

Edison International Increases Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Edison International had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.7375 dividend. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 156.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edison International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EIX. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,792,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,317,330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272,409 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Edison International by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,888,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,973,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,762 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Edison International by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,989 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Edison International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,704,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,642,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,820 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Edison International by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,904,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Further Reading

