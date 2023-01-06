eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their target price on eFFECTOR Therapeutics from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Get eFFECTOR Therapeutics alerts:

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of EFTR stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.11 million, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average of $0.70. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $7.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eFFECTOR Therapeutics

eFFECTOR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:EFTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that eFFECTOR Therapeutics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Callan Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Resolute Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for eFFECTOR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eFFECTOR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.